WATCH | Tiger hunts down tourists as jungle safari goes awry wrong

A frightening video of a tiger chasing down a group of tourists, who went for a jungle safari, was shared on the social media platform and gained a lot of traction.

The group of tourists, who were present on a four-wheeler jeep during the jungle safari, experienced a nightmare when an angry tiger suddenly charged at them while they were capturing pictures and appreciating the beauty of the huge beast.

One of the tourists from the group, who was present inside the vehicle, had a first-hand experience of the terrifying incident and managed the record the encounter with the wild animal on the camera. The video is now being extensively circulated on the social media platform.

The tourists can be heard screaming as the tiger roars at them in the viral video. Striped monk gets irritated 😣

What will you do if at every designated hours people crash into your house as their matter of right? pic.twitter.com/4RDCVLWiRR — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) April 26, 2023 × According to a report published by India Today, the incident occurred in the area near the famous Jim Corbett National Park located in the Indian state of Uttarakhand.

The video of the deadly encounter was shared on Twitter with an Indian Forest Service (IFS) official named Susanta Nanda. In the video, the tourists can be seen watching and clicking the tiger from their four-wheeler vehicle after they found him hiding behind bushes. Suddenly, the wild beast jumped out of the bush and charged the tourists while loudly roaring at them.

Nanda wrote a caption which read, "Striped monk gets irritated." What will you do if at every designated hour people crash into your house as their matter of right?"

The driver of the vehicle hurriedly moved backwards and the tourists remained safe. The tiger then went back to the jungle without causing any harm to the visitors, who were left in a state of shock.

WATCH | India Tiger census: India now home to 75% of world's Tiger | The India Story The video received mixed reactions as some called it “intrusive” and “oppressive”.

"Probably he is acting in self-defence which is a human right as well," said a Twitter user. "Heart attack moment," commented another and tagged a laughing emoji along with it.

Corbett Tiger Reserve is home to many animals like Asiatic Elephant, Royal Bengal Tiger, Reptiles, Birds and other wild animals. Jim Corbett National Park, the oldest national park in India is spread over an area of 521 sq. km. It is a section of the larger Corbett Tiger Reserve which is expanded into 1,288 sq. km of dense forest, which includes adjacent protected areas.

Around 15 per cent of the huge forest has been kept open for tourists.

