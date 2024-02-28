WATCH: This Indian couple braved the weather and got married at -25 degrees. Wedding video goes viral

A couple from India's Gujarat took on a remarkable journey to tie the knot amidst the breathtaking beauty of Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley. Their extraordinary wedding ceremony amidst snow-capped mountains has captivated the internet audience, as it took place in -25 degrees celsious.

Shared by Ajay Banyal, an Assistant Public Relations Officer in the Himachal Pradesh Government, a video showing the couple's nuptials has garnered widespread attention. Banyal's caption, lauding the couple's determination to wed in Spiti despite the extreme cold.

The video unfolds with scenes of the bride, in her bridal attire, braving the frigid temperatures of Spiti. From the decorated car to the couple's embrace under the canopy, the footage captures the surreal ambiance of the ceremony set against the backdrop of snow-covered peaks, witnessed by awe-struck onlookers.

Another video, shared as an Instagram Reel, offers a glimpse into the wedding rituals amidst falling snow in the Moorang village of Spiti. The couple, wearing gloves to fight the cold, display their accolade for the "Longest Road Trip Wedding Expedition."

The videos, posted just two days ago, have already garnered significant traction, accumulating thousands of views and sparking diverse reactions from viewers. While many expressed admiration for the couple's dreamy wedding in Spiti, others raised concerns about environmental impact and the trend of extravagant weddings.