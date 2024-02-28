WATCH: This Indian couple braved the weather and got married at -25 degrees. Wedding video goes viral
Viral video: An Indian couple held their wedding ceremony in the snowy peaks of Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley. The videos from the ceremony are now a viral rage.
A couple from India's Gujarat took on a remarkable journey to tie the knot amidst the breathtaking beauty of Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley. Their extraordinary wedding ceremony amidst snow-capped mountains has captivated the internet audience, as it took place in -25 degrees celsious.
Shared by Ajay Banyal, an Assistant Public Relations Officer in the Himachal Pradesh Government, a video showing the couple's nuptials has garnered widespread attention. Banyal's caption, lauding the couple's determination to wed in Spiti despite the extreme cold.
एक विवाह ऐसा भी! गुजरात का प्रेमी जोड़ा, प्रेमिका की जिद्द ने स्पीति पहुंचाया, फिर माईनस 25 डिग्री तापमान में सजाया मंडप, यह अपने आप में पहली तरह का मामला है।— Ajay Banyal (@iAjay_Banyal) February 26, 2024
स्पीति के मुरंग में आज हुआ अनोखा विवाह।
यह है डेस्टिनेशन वेडिंग का example। pic.twitter.com/4lnaRl0c5h
Wedding amidst snowy splendor
The video unfolds with scenes of the bride, in her bridal attire, braving the frigid temperatures of Spiti. From the decorated car to the couple's embrace under the canopy, the footage captures the surreal ambiance of the ceremony set against the backdrop of snow-covered peaks, witnessed by awe-struck onlookers.
Another video, shared as an Instagram Reel, offers a glimpse into the wedding rituals amidst falling snow in the Moorang village of Spiti. The couple, wearing gloves to fight the cold, display their accolade for the "Longest Road Trip Wedding Expedition."
स्पीति के मुरंग में माइनस 25 में डेस्टिनेशन वेडिंग की शानदार रील pic.twitter.com/SRJlJh2GVx— Ajay Banyal (@iAjay_Banyal) February 27, 2024
The videos, posted just two days ago, have already garnered significant traction, accumulating thousands of views and sparking diverse reactions from viewers. While many expressed admiration for the couple's dreamy wedding in Spiti, others raised concerns about environmental impact and the trend of extravagant weddings.
Comments on the videos range from expressions of envy to critiques of environmental stewardship. Some users expressed aspirations for their own Spiti weddings, while others lamented perceived environmental degradation and imitation of foreign wedding trends.
