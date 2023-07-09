WATCH | Surprise snowfall blankets Indian village in 'unexpected' weather twist

Losar village in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district experienced an unexpected snowfall on Sunday, while heavy rainfall continued to affect various parts of North India.

Following the surprise snowfall on Sunday morning, the entire village was covered in a thick layer of snow.

Watch the video here: #WATCH | Losar village in Lahaul-Spiti district receives unexpected sudden snowfall as various parts of north India are affected due to heavy rainfall#HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/SZ8chFbxwt — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023 × "Losar village received an unexpected sudden snowfall on Sunday morning as various parts of north India are affected due to heavy rainfall," officials said.

Earlier in the day, a flash flood and landslide occurred in Gramphu village and Chota Dharra in Lahaul and Spiti district during the early hours of Sunday. No casualties were reported from the incident, reported ANI.

On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for seven districts in Himachal Pradesh and an orange alert for three districts, anticipating heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours. The IMD also issued alerts for flash floods and landslides in the state.

Bui Lal, Deputy Director of IMD Himachal Pradesh, stated that a red alert had been issued for Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Una, Hamirpur, and Bilaspur districts, with most places in the state expected to receive rainfall. An orange alert was issued for Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur districts. A yellow alert was issued for Lahaul and Spiti districts, and the state government was provided with a forecast update regarding the situation. Heavy rainfall unleashes havoc in north India In the past 48 hours, the monsoon rains have caused the unfortunate loss of at least 12 lives in several cities and towns across northern India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), responsible for monitoring weather conditions in the country, has forecasted further rainfall in the coming days.

Tragically, a 58-year-old woman in Delhi lost her life when her apartment's ceiling collapsed due to the heavy rains. Additionally, in Rajasthan, four individuals lost their lives in incidents directly related to the rain.

In Muzaffarnagar, a city located about 128 km from New Delhi in Uttar Pradesh state, a woman and her six-year-old daughter were killed early on Sunday morning when their house collapsed as a result of the torrential downpour.

Similarly, in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, three members of a family also lost their lives due to a similar incident caused by the heavy rain.

In Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, two Army soldiers tragically lost their lives after being swept away by flash floods yesterday. The unpredictable nature of these floods contributed to this devastating outcome.

