WATCH: Sight of people flouting rules on India’s longest sea bridge takes internet by storm

Just days after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, which is considered to be the longest in the country, several posts surfaced on the internet showing people flouting rules and regulations.

In the videos, people could be seen halting their cars for selfies on the stretch that has a speed limit of 100 kmph. Other social media posts that went viral featured several parked cars with commuters taking pictures.

While some posts also showed trash strewn on the newly inaugurated bridge's side.

As per the numbers released by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, nearly 9,000 vehicles on Saturday (Jan 13) took the sea link in just 12 hours.

One social media user said, ''Sad. Need to respect all our public infrastructure. Considering the whole stretch is covered by CCTV, the culprits need to be exposed.''

Another user commented, ''The government can only build new infrastructure Maintenance is the duty of the citizens Which unfortunately is not in the genes of Indians.''

While a third said, "Should penalise all these people who are stopping halting cars on MTHL.''

PM Modi on Friday (Jan 12) inaugurated the Atal Setu which is built at a cost of Rs 17,840 crore ($2.15 billion).

The bridge, which is 21.8 km long, is set to provide faster connectivity to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport and reduce the travel time between Mumbai and Pune.

It will also improve connectivity between the Mumbai Port and the Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Navi Mumbai.

The foundation stone of the bridge was laid by PM Modi in the year 2016.