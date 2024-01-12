Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates country's longest sea bridge in Mumbai

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (Jan 12) inaugurated Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu. This Rs 17840 crore ($2.15 billion) sea bridge is the longest in the country and will connect south Mumbai with Nhava-Sheva in Navi Mumbai.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Governor Ramesh Bais, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were also present during the event. #WATCH | PM Modi inaugurates Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewari - Nhava Sheva Atal Setu in Maharashtra



Atal Setu is the longest bridge in India and also the longest sea bridge in the country. It will provide faster connectivity to Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai… pic.twitter.com/2GT2OUkVnC — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024 × Named after the late leader of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the bridge is 21.8 km long and will also provide faster connectivity to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport and reduce the travel time between Mumbai and Pune.

It will also improve connectivity between the Mumbai Port and the Jawaharlal Nehru Port. #WATCH | The 21.8km long Mumbai Transharbour link (MTHL), now named ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri - Nhava Sheva Atal Setu’, built at a total cost of more than Rs 17,840 crore was inaugurated by PM Modi, today



The foundation stone of the bridge was laid by PM Modi in the year 2016.

The Indian prime minister also laid the foundation stone of an underground road tunnel that will connect the Eastern Freeway in eastern Mumbai to Marine Drive in south Mumbai.

The 9.2 km tunnel will be built at a cost of more than Rs 8700 crore ($1.05 billion).

PM Modi inaugurates 27th National Youth Festival

The Indian prime minister earlier in the day inaugurated the 27th National Youth Festival at Tapovan Ground in Maharashtra's Nashik where he encouraged the youth of the country to indulge in activities that would be remembered by the future generations.

"From the sages, and saints of our country to the common man, everyone has always kept youth power paramount. Sri Aurobindo believed that if India wants to achieve her goals, the youth of India will have to move forward with independent thinking. Swami Vivekananda used to say that India's hopes rest on the

character and commitment of her youth."

"The youth have the calibre to create history, do such work that the generation of that time in the next century will remember you," he said

PM Modi expressed his confidence in the youth's ability to elevate the country and highlighted India's achievements, positioning it as the world's fifth-largest economy.

"I am confident that your strength and your spirit of service will take the country and society to new heights. Your efforts and your hard work will hoist the flag of the power of young India all over the world. I request you to start using products that are locally manufactured, start promoting them and stand for made-in-India products. Together, we can build our country to be the manufacturing hub of the world," he said.