Indian PM all set to inaugurate Atal Setu today; here are five key facts to know

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) or Atal Setu today (Jan 12), which will see road connectivity improved between Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport and also reduce travel time to Pune, Goa, and South India.

Named after the late leader of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the longest bridge and also the longest sea bridge of the country is 21.8 km long and is built at a cost of INR 17,840 crore ($2.15 billion).

The Atal Setu is an engineering marvel, built with steel equivalent to the weight of 500 Boeing aeroplanes and 17 times that of the Eiffel Tower's weight. 177,903 metric tonnes of steel and 504,253 metric tonnes of cement were also used in its construction.

According to an estimate, nearly 70,000 vehicles are expected to use the bridge every day. The Maharashtra government has decided to levy a toll charge of INR 250 for one-way travel. However, as per officials, the reduced travel time will help travellers save fuel costs by up to INR 500.

The Atal Setu’s construction began in the year 2016 after PM Modi laid its foundation. It is the 12th longest sea bridge in the world.

According to officials, the most advanced traffic management system has been installed on the Setu. Sanjay Mukherjee, the metropolitan commissioner of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, was quoted by ANI as saying, “The most cutting-edge traffic management system has been installed in this bridge. It can detect fog, low visibility and vehicles running beyond the stipulated speed limits, among other things."

To maintain traffic flow, motorcyclists, autorickshaws, and tractors will not be allowed on the bridge and a maximum speed limit of 100 kmph has also been set.

Along with inaugurating the Atal Setu on January 12, PM Modi is also expected to launch other projects in Navi Mumbai including a 9.2-km-long underground road tunnel connecting Eastern Freeway's Orange Gate to Marine Drive, costing more than Rs 8,700 crore.

Additionally, he is all set to dedicate Phase 1 of the Surya regional bulk drinking water project, developed at a cost exceeding Rs 1,975 crore, benefiting about 14 lakh population in the Palghar and Thane districts of Maharashtra.