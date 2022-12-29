WATCH| Mid-air brawl between Indian passengers on Thai flight goes viral

Soon after a video went viral in an IndiGo air hostess gave an apt reply to a passenger for calling her a 'servant', another video of two passengers fighting mid-air on a Thai Smile Airways' Bangkok to Kolkata flight took the internet by storm.

As per reports, a passenger who was sitting on seat 37C refused to upright his seat before take-off, after which the other passenger complained about him. The Captain was then informed by the crew as the flight was facing a delay for a short period.

After this, the passenger, who was sitting on 41C, started slapping the co-traveller who was not ready to upright his seat, as the co-passengers intervened. As the viral video shows, the brawl intensified and it was required to take timely action.

After the video went viral, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security demanded a detailed report of the brawl from the concerned authority.

"We've taken note of the viral video, which shows a fight between passengers on a Thai Airways flight to Kolkata," BCAS DG Zulfiquar Hasan.

The viral video garnered millions of views and also brought to light the issue of unruly passengers and the cabin crew's safety.

“This person MUST BE IN NO FLY LIST, potential threat to anyone and everyone on board,” wrote one Twitter user. “This is absolutely barbaric,” another said.

As per reports, a flight disturbance incident report was submitted by Thai Smile Airways to the Indian Aviation Authorities, which stated that passenger 37C did not follow safety rules.