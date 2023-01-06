WATCH| Mesmerising view of train passing through snow-covered Jammu and Kashmir

A viral video of a train passing through the snow-covered Jammu and Kashmir has left netizens mesmerised by the natural beauty of the valley. The video shared by the Ministry of Railways' official Twitter handle was widely shared on the micro-blogging site. Jammu and Kashmir, which is considered one of the most beautiful places on earth, becomes even more mesmerising in the winters when the valley is clad by a white sheet of snow.

Many people on social media platforms expectedly lookout for wonderful scenes shared from the valley. The video shared by the Ministry of Railways, in which a train is seen making its way through a snow-clad valley, became one such video which garnered a high number of views.

“A picturesque view of a train pulling through the snow laden valley from Banihal to Badgam, Jammu & Kashmir,” the railway ministry stated while posting the video. In the video, the train is initially seen standing on a platform and slowly starts passing through mesmerising valley.

A picturesque view of train pulling through the snow laden valley from Banihal to Badgam, Jammu & Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/Gs7mOX80cv — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 5, 2023 ×

From the time the video has been shared, it has garnered 326K views and the numbers seem to be increasing further. The video has also received 5,214 likes so far and has been reposted nearly 1,000 times till now.

Many Twitter users posted their reactions in the comments section of the video.

One of the Twitter users said, “What a view." “Wow it's tooo cold,” said another Twitterati. “Wow. Very beautiful,” wrote another user using with a heart emoticon. “Beautiful,” said a fourth Twitter user.