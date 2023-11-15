Watch: Massive fire engulfs express train in India's UP, three coaches gutted

A massive fire broke out in the New Delhi-Darbhanga Special Express when it was passing through Etawah city in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday evening (Nov 15), stated officials. The officials confirmed no casualties in the fire mishap and it was doused later.

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Central Railways Himanshu Upadhyay stated that the Sarai Bhopat junction's station master noticed smoke rising from coach number S1 of New Delhi-Darbhanga Special Express when it was near Etawah.

"While train number 02570 Darbhanga Clone Special was passing through Sarai Bhopal Railway station in Uttar Pradesh, the station master immediately stopped the train after seeing smoke in the S1 coach. All passengers were disembarked safely. There are no injuries or casualties. The train is scheduled to leave shortly," stated CPRO, North Central Railways, while speaking to ANI. Massive fire engulfs three coaches of the New Delhi-Darbhanga Superfast Express in Uttar Pradesh#Etawah #DarbhangaExpress pic.twitter.com/MS1ELuWCMV — WION (@WIONews) November 15, 2023 × As per reports, the fire started in one of the coaches and soon three coaches were engulfed in the fire. The train had departed from India's capital city New Delhi and was bound for Darbhanga city in the Indian state of Bihar.

Trains witnessing unprecedented rush of passengers due to festival

The visuals shared on social media from the spot showed different coaches of the train in flames. The incident of fire came at a time when trains bound for the Indian states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have been witnessing a major rush of passengers because of the Chhath Puja.

The fire first started in the sleeper S-1 coach at around 5.30 pm and spread to its adjoining coaches. The affected coaches were separated by the railway officials from the rest of the train after the passengers came out.

"Fire broke out in three coaches of New Delhi-Darbhanga Clone Express in Etawah. Primarily, it seems that a fire broke out due to a short circuit. A few people sustained minor injuries but there have not been any casualties. Efforts are underway regarding resuming the journey of the train," stated SSP Sanjay Kumar Verma, while speaking to PTI.