WATCH | ISRO successfully launches its largest rocket LVM3; completes OneWeb’s 618 satellite constellation

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), early Sunday (March 26) launched its largest and heaviest Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3) rocket from the second launchpad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. It also marked the Indian space agency’s sixth consecutive successful flight of LVM3-M3.

The rocket placed 36 satellites belonging to the OneWeb Group Company in their intended 450 km circular orbit with an inclination of 87.4 degrees, said ISRO, in a statement. The LVM3 was carrying a total payload of 5,805 kg to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and was launched at 09:00:20 hours (local time).

“The vehicle performed a sophisticated manoeuvre to orient in orthogonal directions and injected the satellites into precise orbits with defined time-gaps to avoid collision of the satellites,” said ISRO. A video of the launch was shared by the Indian Minister of Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh who hailed ISRO as well as the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Proud to be associated with the Department of Space #ISRO at a time when India under PM Sh @NarendraModi has emerged as the frontline Space Tech nation of the world. Team ISRO adds yet another feather to its much decorated hat.Successful launch of LVM3-M3/OneWeb India-2 mission.

The Indian PM had also taken to the microblogging platform to congratulate various agencies including ISRO for yet another successful launch of LVM3 with 36 OneWeb satellites.

The LVM3-M3/OneWeb India-2 mission also marked the first satellite deployment collaboration between Network Access Associates Ltd, United Kingdom-based OneWeb Group Company and ISRO’s commercial arm NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL).

The launch was the second time when OneWeb had used ISRO’s satellite launch services, which has now completed its constellation of 618 low earth orbit satellites that would allow it to offer broadband internet services from space in every corner of the world, reported news agency PTI.

“This is the most significant milestone in the history of OneWeb, as we reach the satellites needed for global coverage,” said OneWeb CEO, Neil Masterson, in a statement.