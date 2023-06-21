Watch | International Yoga Day: Dog from ITBP canine squad performs yoga at Udhampur event

On the International Day of Yoga, yoga enthusiasts from all over the world participate actively and perform yogasanas. In India as well, many yoga centres and government authorities organised yoga day on Wednesday, June 21. In one such yoga day celebration at the Prany Camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur, a canine member of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was seen performing yogasanas and captured the hearts of netizens.

The dog was seen positioning himself in front of personnel of the paramilitary force participating in the Yoga Day event. A video circulated on social media shows the dog wagging his tail, rolling on the ground and apparently attempting to be performing yoga just like everyone else presents there. #WATCH | Canine member of the dog unit of ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) along with ITBP personnel performs Yoga at Pranu Camp in Udhampur, J&K#9thInternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/Emz1ixjt0X — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023 × The deputy commandant of Indo-Tibetan border police, Gaurav Shah said that since the canine members also work under stress like any other police personnel, thus they are also included in yoga sessions.

Shah said that since dogs are part of the law and order duty, they are also included in all mandatory physical activities like yoga sessions, in order to keep them agile and fit.

“The canine members also work under stress like other police personnel thus every time when we perform yoga, we involve them. The dogs are used in law and order duty, so we involve them in our yoga schedule, “ Deputy Commandant Shah said while talking to ANI. Netizens reacted to canine member’s yoga session The video was shared on June 21 and since being posted, it has been viewed over 21,000 times. Netizens went gaga over this video and posted several comments. One person wrote “This cute”, and the other person added, “Dog is saying, ‘yoga is for you lazy humans, my body works differently, stop this nonsense with me’ “.

International Yoga Day was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 during his address to the United Nations General Assembly. Since then, yoga has gained immense popularity worldwide.

It is the ninth year since the UN recognised June 21 as the International Day of Yoga through a resolution in 2014. This year, the theme of the Yoga Day is ‘Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutukbakam’ which translates to ‘Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of One World- One Family’.

