Watch: Indian Army's amphibious warriors perform underwater Yoga

From the streets of New Delhi to the streets of New York, Yoga has taken people by storm, thanks to the activities being carried out on the occasion of International Day of Yoga 2023.

In a unique attempt, the Indian Army's amphibious warriors from the Pangode Military Station in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, performed Underwater Yoga. Adorning costumes that captured the three colours on the Indian national flag, the Army teams performed a variety of Yoga postures (asanas) underwater.

This captivating display of physical and mental agility was carried out under the guidance of an expert yoga instructor and free diver Jyothi Singh from Bond Water Sports Pvt Ltd. This unique attempt brought together the timeless practice of Yoga and the invigorating environment of water.

The event aimed to promote holistic well-being, strengthen the mind-body connection, and demonstrate the military's commitment to embracing diverse approaches to physical fitness. #video: Amphibious warriors of the #IndianArmy Pangode Military Station in #thiruvananthapuram #kerala perform underwater #yoga #YogaDay #InternationalYogaDay #InternationalDayofYoga2023 #InternationalDayofYoga pic.twitter.com/OH0DYo0SSK — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) June 21, 2023 × The underwater yoga session not only exemplified the indomitable spirit and resilience of the soldiers but also emphasised the Indian Army's commitment to adopting innovative fitness practices.

Through this event, the Pangode Military Station underscored the importance of physical and mental well-being as essential pillars of strong and capable Armed forces.

