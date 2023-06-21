In a big relief, after five decades govt allows repair, renovation of houseboats in Kashmir Valley

It is good news for the houseboat community living on the world-famous Dal Lake in the Kashmir Valley. The government has allowed repair and renovation work for century-old houseboats, which are on the verge of extinction and were desperately in need of a facelift. This has come as a big relief for the community.

Houseboats are one of the main attractions for tourists coming to the Kashmir Valley. Built during British rule in 1883, the more than century-old houseboats industry on the world-famous Dal Lake was gasping for its survival as the government had banned the repair and renovation work of these houseboats some 50 years ago.

Dozens of houseboats on Dal Lake and Jhelum River have drowned in the past few years in the valley. The houseboat communities had been pushing for the lifting of the ban for the repair and renovation of these houseboats. The decision comes as some relief to these people for whom the main source of earning is through this houseboat tourism.

"It's a very welcome step that we have been given permission for the repairs and construction of 19 houseboats. In the coming time, we are hopeful that we will get an order for other houseboats also which are in need of repair and reconstruction. As you know, houseboats are one of the major parts of the tourism sector. As houseboats are concerned, they have always been a major tourist attraction. Houseboat is known as a unique feature which you cannot find anywhere in the country," said Manzoor Pakhtoon, General Secretary of the Houseboat Association.

"It's a welcome step and we are thankful to the LG admin and high court for allowing us. There is good news coming soon as well about the timber that we require for houseboats has been allotted to us and subsidised which we would be using for the repairing of our boats. It's a very good step and there is a wave of happiness among the houseboat dwellers. Most of the houseboats need repair, the numbers have come down in the last few decades and with this order, we are hoping to save the heritage," he added.

According to the official records, there used to be around 2000 houseboats in the Kashmir Valley and now these numbers have come down to 750-800 on the Dal Lake. Additionally, the number of houseboats in total across Srinagar City stands at 1100. The houseboat community has been pushing the government to declare the houseboat industry as a heritage industry.

''From 2000 houseboats to now at 750-800, most of the houseboats need repair, some need major repairs while some need more. Houseboats need repairing every year, and waterproofing of the base needs to be done every year. Lots of things we have to do, each and every kind of houseboats need repairs and we have requested the government that houseboats should be declared as the heritage industry and there should be MSME schemes for families running these boats. We are looking at the better environment of the lake, our STPs are going to be connected soon, pipes have been placed and 300 houseboats have been connected with STP pipelines, so I hope all the houseboats are connected soon and I think it's a very good step, '' said Manzoor Pakhtoon, General Sect, Houseboat Association.

Around 50 years ago, the government banned the repair work of these houseboats, and now there are very few people left who can do the repair work. There is a dearth of craftsmen who know the repair work of these houseboats. According to locals, only 80-85 craftsmen at present know the repairing work of the houseboats.

"It's a lot of benefit for the houseboat community. There are very few people left who would do the houseboat repair work as it was banned for decades. Now only 85 people have left who are capable of doing the repairing work in a houseboat. There are around 85 per cent of houseboats which need repairing. There are so many houseboats damaged as they are decades old. If they allow all houseboats to be repaired, it will emerge as a new industry again. There are so many houseboats which have drowned in the last few years in Dal as well as Jhelum. With this permission, things will change for good; we are repairing this Bulbul houseboat right now. These houseboats need to be saved, '' said Nisar Hussain Najar, a houseboat repair craftsman.

With the government allowing the repair and renovation work of these houseboats in Srinagar city, the houseboat dwellers believe that now they will be able to save the heritage of the Kashmir Valley.

