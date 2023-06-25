ugc_banner

Watch | India's PM Modi conferred with Egypt's highest civilian honour

CairoEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Jun 25, 2023, 02:42 PM IST

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt and visited an 11th century mosque in Cairo during his State Visit Photograph:(ANI)

Story highlights

India-Egypt ties: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visit to Egypt holds significance as part of New Delhi's outreach to emerging economies in the Global South.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with 'Order of Nile', Egypt's highest civilian honour on Sunday. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi conferred the Indian leader with the rare gesture in a mark of reflection of growing India-Egypt ties.

Prime Minister Modi met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo earlier on Sunday. Prior to that, Modi visited the historic Al-Hakim Mosque.

The Al-Hakim Mosque is an 11th-century historical and cultural site in Egypt's Cairo. The mosque stands as a testament to the cultural heritage shared between the civilisations between the nation of Ganges and nation of Nile.

PM Modi is on a State visit to Egypt from June 24-25.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister also visited the Heliopolis War Grave Cemetery in Egypt and paid tribute to Indian soldiers who sacrificed themselves during the first World War.

PM Modi's Egypt visit comes months after President El-Sisi's presence as the Chief Guest at India's Republic Day celebrations in January. 

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi held a roundtable meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly in Cairo on Saturday.

More to be added soon...

