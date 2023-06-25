Watch | India's PM Modi conferred with Egypt's highest civilian honour

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with 'Order of Nile', Egypt's highest civilian honour on Sunday. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi conferred the Indian leader with the rare gesture in a mark of reflection of growing India-Egypt ties. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi confers PM Narendra Modi with 'Order of the Nile' award, in Cairo



'Order of the Nile', is Egypt's highest state honour. Prime Minister Modi met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo earlier on Sunday. Prior to that, Modi visited the historic Al-Hakim Mosque.

The Al-Hakim Mosque is an 11th-century historical and cultural site in Egypt's Cairo. The mosque stands as a testament to the cultural heritage shared between the civilisations between the nation of Ganges and nation of Nile. PM Modi is on a State visit to Egypt from June 24-25.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister also visited the Heliopolis War Grave Cemetery in Egypt and paid tribute to Indian soldiers who sacrificed themselves during the first World War.



PM Modi's Egypt visit comes months after President El-Sisi's presence as the Chief Guest at India's Republic Day celebrations in January.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi held a roundtable meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly in Cairo on Saturday.

