Watch: Indian tech start-up creates first passenger drone for the Naval warships

An Indian start-up based in the state of Maharashtra created the country’s first passenger and pilot-less drone named Varuna. The drone developed for the Indian Navy can carry up to 130 kgs of payload and has the power to travel at least 25 kilometres with that much weight. It can also reportedly carry 1 person inside.

The reports also suggest that the drone manufactured by Sagar Defense Engineering Company is capable of safe landing even if it runs into some technical issues during flight, as in case of any emergencies a parachute will be deployed by the drone. The company’s co-founder, Mridul Babbar, said that Varuna can be used for “air ambulance or for goods transport in remote areas.”

During an interview, the founder and CEO, Nikunj Parashar of the Pune-based start-up said “This drone has been made specifically for the use by the Indian Navy. Varuna has been developed in two parts. One being the technology which helps it to land and take off from moving warships and the second being the platform itself.”



He also indicated that the landing and taking-off technology has been developed to match the Indian Navy’s DSR. “Varuna is currently being developed along with NTDAC (Naval Technology Development acceleration cell)” he told Financial Express.

The demonstration of this drone was also witnessed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. The clip of which was shared by the Ministry Of Civil Aviation on Twitter, earlier this year in July. They also indicated that the flight time of the drone is between 25-33 minutes. During the demonstration, the pilot-less drone was seen flying at least two metres above the ground before moving forward and landing.

Hon'ble PM @narendramodi at the demonstration of India's first drone that can carry human payload; #Varuna, which can carry a person inside & has a range of 25 km with a payload of 130kgs and 25-33 minutes of flight time.

PM Modi was there to address the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) seminar ‘Swavlamban’ which was held at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi. “It was a proud moment for us when the Prime Minister witnessed the demonstration of our product here in New Delhi,” said Parashar.

He further indicated that at least 30 such drones which can land and take off from warships will be delivered to the Navy and that they have been asked to complete the contract in one and half years. This induction will mark the first time ever that drones are being inducted on warships, said the CEO.



(With inputs from agencies)