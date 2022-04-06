Watch: Indian man constructs temple for pet dog in Tamil Nadu state 

An 82-year-old retired government employee has built a temple for his pet dog ‘Tom’ on his farm in Indian state of Tamil Nadu, an ANI report said.

Muthu, who lives in Sivaganga’s Manamadurai, was heartbroken after the death of the animal.

Muthu said, "I had Tom since 2010 and I loved him more than my child. Unfortunately, in 2021, he died. So, we are making an idol of him. For the past three generations, there has been no one in my family without a dog. My grandparents and my father were all dog lovers."

Family in #sivaganga #TamilNadu built a granite statue in memory of their pet dog, perform puja, offer prayers twice a week.. He had been with family for 11yrs & died in 2021..Now is the 1st yr anniv..they also hope to build a small temple for their "son"#DogsofTwittter #dogs pic.twitter.com/R9JQTFF8dw — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) April 5, 2022

The man seems to have broken all kinds of barriers in showing his love for the late pet dog by building temple in his memory.

Muthu's son Manoj, said, "All of a sudden, Tom developed health issues and died without responding to treatment in January 2021 and my father decided to make a temple for him and took Rs 80,000 from his savings to get a marble statue made. As of now, we offer garland to the statue on auspicious days and on all Fridays."

The temple has also been attracting several visitors from the area.

