What is CUET 2022? Application process for entrance exam for undergraduate courses begins in India

Class XII board exams are finally over. But it is not the time to sit back and relax as the application process for CUET 2022 has begun from April 6.

Started in 2021, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is held for admission to undergraduate programmes in any of the 45 UGC-funded central universities in India.

The entrance exam is the single-window opportunity for getting admission in these courses.

The National Testing Agency will conduct the exam online, which will be computer-based test. It will be carried out in 13 languages, namely English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Malayalam, Assamese, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Punjabi and Odia.

The exam will be based on NCERT’s Class XII syllabus and have multiple choice questions (MCQs).

The candidates, who are looking to apply for it, can log on to the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The registration and submission of application form will be held online from April 6 to May 6, 2022 (up to 5 pm). The last date of successful fee transaction can be done till May 6, 2022.

The exam will be held in the first and second week of July 2022. It will be carried out in two slots.

The central universities like the Delhi University will use the scores of CUET to admit students.

"It is mandatory for all candidates to appear in CUET-2022, including those seeking admission to supernumerary seats. The eligibility criteria will be decided on the basis of marks obtained in CUET," Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said.

The state, private and deemed universities may also give admission to students on the basis of these scores.

