Watch | In a bizarre protest, shelters in India's Gujarat let loose thousands of cows on government offices

How do you draw attention to the fact that the government promised you aid but never delivered it? The answer to that is "do something that can grab eyeballs". That's exactly what some organisations have done in India's western state of Gujarat.

Tired of waiting for promised government aid, charitable organisations that operate cattle shelters in Gujarat, have released thousands of cows onto government offices. Videos of the incident have now gone viral.

BJP govt in Gujarat promised 500cr budget for cow shelter homes but allegedly, did not release even a pie..



In massive protest, cow shelter homes trustees released cows against the government’s failure to give funds



Now compare this with funds released for minority benefits

According to reports, cattle have recently taken over roadways, local courts, and government structures in several districts of Gujarat.

BBC reports that the Gujarat state government's budget for this year included $61 million (INR 5 billion) for the upkeep of cow shelters and ageing animals. However, shelter managers claim that they are yet to receive any aid.

They said that they feel "cheated" and that in spite of making numerous official petitions, no solutions had been provided.

According to The Indian Express, about 1,750 charitable trust-run cowsheds that house more than 450,000 cattle, participated in the protest.

"BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand are providing support. Even Congress-ruled Rajasthan is offering 50 rupees for one cow. So why has Gujarat failed to support cows?" the publication quoted Vipul Mali, general secretary of the Gujarat Gau Seva Sangh, which operates cow shelters for sick livestock, as saying.

The minister for animal husbandry in Gujarat acknowledged that "administrative tangles" were to blame for the delay in aid and pledged to find a "positive solution" in a day or two.

Protesters have now of warned a larger agitation if their demands are not met by the end of the month.

The protest comes as India reels under the effects of lumpy skin disease. According to government figures, the disease has killed more than 5,800 cattle in Gujarat, and it is anticipated that another 170,000 have been infected.

(With inputs from agencies)

