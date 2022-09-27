Watch: Netizens are in awe of this 200-year-old jackfruit tree in Tamil Nadu

An ancient jackfruit tree in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district in India is attracting the attention of netizens. The video of the tree was shared by a user named Aparna Karthikeyan on Twitter. It reads, "All around Aayiramkachi: This jackfruit tree is 200 years old & is a VIP in Cuddalore district, Tamil Nadu. To stand before the tree is an honour. To walk around it, a privilege."

The video shows a large tree with several jackfruits hanging from it. People's Archive Of Rural India (PARI) says that the tree holds almost 100 jackfruits. Aayiramkachi is so wide that a walk around it takes 25 seconds.

The video has received thousands of views, with people appreciating the amazing ancient tree. One user said, "To stand before the tree is an honour. To walk around it, a privilege - Exact!!! Thanks, Aparna! People around that area are so possessive about it. For them, the tree is a spiritual abode, an emotion something beyond words."



