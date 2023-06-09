Video: Illegal coal mine collapses in India's Jharkhand, at least 3 people killed, several feared trapped

At least three people, including one child, have died in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand following the collapse of an illegal coal mine. Several workers are believed to be trapped inside the mine located in the Dhanbad district of the state. According to police officials quoted by Press Trust of India, while “many deaths” have been verified, only one body has been recovered so far.

Sanjeev Kumar, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Dhanbad, said, “Portion of BCCL (Bharat Coking Coal Limited) open mine collapsed. One body has been recovered. A number of deaths are being verified. We are waiting for BCCL's report. Action will be taken according to the report.”

Locals brought out three bodies from the debris

As per eyewitnesses quoted by the media, local villagers were engaged in illegal coal mining at the site while the mine caved in. "With the help of the locals, three persons were brought out from the debris and taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead," an eyewitness said.