Video: Illegal coal mine collapses in India's Jharkhand, at least 3 people killed, several feared trapped
At least three people, including one child, have died in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand following the collapse of an illegal coal mine. Several workers are believed to be trapped inside the mine located in the Dhanbad district of the state. According to police officials quoted by Press Trust of India, while “many deaths” have been verified, only one body has been recovered so far.
VIDEO | Visuals from the site in Jharkhand's Dhanbad where at least three people died and many feared trapped after an illegal coal mine collapsed earlier today. pic.twitter.com/ak05QjHouX— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 9, 2023
At least three dead, many feared trapped in illegal coal mine collapse in Jharkhand's Dhanbad. pic.twitter.com/yqlNIZIHFN— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 9, 2023
Sanjeev Kumar, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Dhanbad, said, “Portion of BCCL (Bharat Coking Coal Limited) open mine collapsed. One body has been recovered. A number of deaths are being verified. We are waiting for BCCL's report. Action will be taken according to the report.”
Locals brought out three bodies from the debris
As per eyewitnesses quoted by the media, local villagers were engaged in illegal coal mining at the site while the mine caved in. "With the help of the locals, three persons were brought out from the debris and taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead," an eyewitness said.
A report by India Today claims hundreds of people were present inside the mine when its roof collapsed, triggering concerns that the death toll might increase. The illegal mining was being done at ATDev Prabha Outsourcing company. When the roof collapsed, the panic-stricken workers tried to vacate the site in a rush, leading to a fatal stampede. A total of five people sustained injuries, and they were taken to a nearby hospital by the authorities.
Illegal mining rampant in Jharkhand
Illegal mining activities have been widespread in open and abandoned coal mines in Jharkhand. In March, there were reports of two incidents of mine caving-in in Hazaribagh.
The first incident occurred at the West Modidih colliery of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd, located within the jurisdiction of the Tetulmari police station in Dhanbad. During illegal mining, the mine wall collapsed, resulting in the death of four individuals and injuries to several others.
On March 25, a labourer was tragically buried alive while illegally mining coal in the closed mine at the Tapin Colliery of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) in Hazaribagh. The mine collapse occurred, burying the worker deep under the debris.
