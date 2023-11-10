LIVE TV
Watch: Huge amount of cash recovered in income tax raids in India's Rajasthan

New Delhi Edited By: Harshit SabarwalUpdated: Nov 10, 2023, 05:27 PM IST

In this photo from Nov 10, 2023, Income Tax Department officials can be seen counting a huge amount of cash which was recovered during raids at the Ganpati Plaza in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Photograph:(ANI)

According to the news agency ANI, the raids were underway at Ganpati Plaza in Jaipur.

The Income Tax Department on Friday (Nov 10) was carrying out raids in the Indian state of Rajasthan. According to the news agency ANI, the raids were underway at the Ganpati Plaza in Jaipur. 

ANI reported that in the first phase of the raids, two lockers were cut open and a huge amount of cash (worth lakhs) was recovered from one of the lockers inside the plaza.

A sack full of currency notes was found in a second locker was recovered and counting was on.

More details to follow...

