WATCH | First direct flight from Belarus arrives in India

The very first direct flight from Belarus, the Belarusian Airline Belavia, arrived in India on Saturday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, on Saturday, took to the microblogging platform X, (formerly known as Twitter), and shared a video of a flight arriving in India and the Belarusian Ambassador to India, Andrei Rzheussky, along with the staff untie the ribbon.

"First direct flight from #Belarus arrived in #India," it said in a post.

On Wednesday (9 Aug), Rzheussky confirmed that the very first direct flight between Minsk, the capital of Belarus and Delhi, India would commence on August 12.

As per news agency ANI reports, the Ambassador said that a lot of efforts were made to launch a regular flight service between Belarus and India and that the service will commence on August 12.

"It was not the easy way. For the last couple of years, we did our routine job just to fulfil this project into life. And now I am proudly announcing that at the end of this week (on Saturday) the first ever scheduled flight from Minsk to India will take place," he said.

The Belarus Ambassador said that before the commencement of the regular flight service, only a couple of flights were operated between the two countries.

Further underlining the importance of this flight service in terms of business and tourism, he stated its schedule, which begins on August 11 (local time), begins from a weekly flight with the departure from Minsk on Fridays. In return, the flight will depart from Delhi on Saturdays.

Earlier, Belarusian Airline Belavia released a press release where its Director General Igor Cherginets said: “We know that passengers have been looking forward to the opening of this flight. Our specialists have been working hard for a long time to fulfil the travellers' wishes. I can firmly say that this is one of the most interesting destinations in the route network of the airline. We have solved the problem of those, who have long dreamed to dive into the Indian flavour and experience the culture of another country, but were not ready to set out on a long journey with layovers.”

“Now, to travel to India all you have to do is buy one ticket, take a good mood and get on the plane, and we will take you to new emotions. We also expect that the launch of flights between Minsk and Delhi will foster the development of cooperation between Belarus and India” Cherginets said in a release.

(With inputs from agencies)





