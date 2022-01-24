Watch: Baby calf born with two heads in India catches limelight

A baby calf has become a centre of attraction in India. What’s special about this animal is that it has two heads, four eyes and two mouths. It also has fused skulls.

The calf was born recently in India's northeastern Gomati district.

It is one of the rarest of the rare cases. This condition is the result of genetic abnormalities or damage to the nervous system during the development and splitting of embryos.

Animals, who are born with more than one head, are called polycephaly. They generally don’t live more than a few months.

Although the local vets are currently taking care of the calf, they believe its chances of survival are very low.

Numerous spectators, have been curiously queueing up, to see the newborn creature lying in a shed with its mother.

Dr Pritam Sarkar, Deputy Director, Animal Resources Development Department, said, "I have never seen such a case in Tripura in last 15-20 years. The survival rate in such cases is just around 38 per cent.”

In August 2020, a calf was also born with two heads, two ears, two mouths and four eyes in Dejiang County, Guizhou Province in south-eastern China.

(With inputs from agencies)