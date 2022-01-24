India’s Covid tally dips marginally, logs over 3,00,000 new infections

India’s Covid cases saw a marginal dip on Monday, with the country registering 3,06,064 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

On Sunday, India registered 3,33,533 cases, about 27,469 more than today.

The death toll has climbed to 4,89,848 with 439 fresh fatalities, the data stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 20.75 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 17.03 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,68,04,145, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.24 per cent.

The 439 new fatalities include 77 from Kerala and 44 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,89,848 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,42,115 from Maharashtra, 51,816 from Kerala,38,582 from Karnataka, 37,218 from Tamil Nadu, 25,620 from Delhi, 23,056 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,338 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed over 162 million doses.

At least 72 per cent of India's adult population is fully vaccinated whereas around 52 per cent of children in the 15-18 years old age group have been inoculated with the first dose of Covid vaccine, the government’s data said.

(With inputs from agencies)