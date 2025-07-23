/Watch: Army helicopter pilots' daring rescue mission over raging Jammu and Kashmir river

The pilots of a helicopter of the Indian Army's aviation wing disregarded their safety on Wednesday as they rescued a teenager stuck on an island amid a raging river in Jammu and Kashmir. Dramatic visualsshowed the pilots dangerously lowering the helicopter almost to the level of the raging river to ensure that the boy could comfortablyboard the aircraft.

The incident took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. The boy was stranded on an island the amidst heavily flooded Naushera Tawi river. The Indian Army was called to rescuethe boy.

The brave pilots, in a tricky rescue mission, lowered the helicopter to dangerouslevels. Despite poor weather conditions, the pilots hovered the aircraft in the middle of the Naushera Tawi river on the island, where the teenager had been fighting for his life.

The pilots exhibited exceptional skill at negotiating wire obstacles and the river in spate. They had no landing spot, and even a minor error could have proved fatal.

However, courageously, they evacuated the boy from the island and landed safely on the bank of the river in spate.

This act of courage carried out by the pilots was beyond their call of duty.

The pilots belonged to the Army Aviation Corps, the youngest arm of the Indian Army. It was formed on November 1, 1989.

