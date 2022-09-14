Watch: Air India Express flight's engine catches fire at Muscat airport just before take-off

After a fire was discovered in one of the engines moments before takeoff on an Air India Express flight headed for Kochi, the aircraft was evacuated at Muscat airport in Oman today.

Four infants were among the 145 passengers on board who were also evacuated together with the entire staff and relocated to the terminal building. There were no reported major injuries. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation announced in a statement that a "relief flight will be organised."

Just in :



- Passengers evacuated via slides after smoke on Air India Express Muscat-Cochin flight IX-442, VT-AXZ.



- There were 141 passengers plus 6 crew onboard and all are safe.@FlyWithIX pic.twitter.com/ufkvbk36hI — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) September 14, 2022 ×

Formerly owned by the government, Tata Group currently owns Air India Express. It is marketed as India's first low-cost international airline and primarily connects to Southeast Asia and the Middle East/West Asia.

A burning smell forced an Air India Express plane that was flying from Calicut to Dubai two months ago to make a detour to Muscat. No major damage was discovered.

The month of July was busy for Indian airlines.

Also Read: Data Lab| Fed up with mundane beer options? A brewing revolution is underway in the US

Due to odd engine vibrations, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Vadodara was forced to make a precautionary detour to Jaipur. The pilot of a different IndiGo flight from Sharjah to Hyderabad reported an aircraft technical issue, and the flight was diverted to Karachi in Pakistan. All of the passengers were transported safely to Hyderabad on a different aeroplane after that, which was also a precautionary landing.

After a layer of the windshield on a Go First flight from Delhi to Guwahati shattered in midair, the flight was diverted to Jaipur. On a Go First aircraft, this was the third instance of a technical issue in the previous two days.

In order to provide better control, the civil aviation minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, met with airlines as well as representatives from his ministry and the regulator that month.

(with inputs from agencies)