'Was provoked', murdered her 'in heat of the moment', says Aaftab to court on Delhi Shraddha Walkar case

In the gruesome killing of Shraddha Walkar in India's capital New Delhi, a Delhi court has reportedly extended police remand of the accused Aaftab Poonawala by four days. This came as Aaftab was produced before the court in a special hearing in Saket court on Tuesday. As per multiple media reports, Aaftab Poonawala during the hearing told the court that the incident happened in the "heat of the moment." Furthermore, he also reportedly told the court that he is cooperating in the investigation with the police.

ANI news agency quoting Advocate A Kumar, Aftab's legal aid counsel on Delhi Shraddha murder case, said the accused Aftab told the court that he cannot recall everything at once but will inform as he does. Advocate also reportedly said that Aaftab used a single word for victim and said he was provoked. Kumar, as reported by tge agency, also said the police will probably take the accused Aaftab for site visit for evidence collection and a narco test will be done soon.

In another key development during the hearing, the Advocate reportedly said that Aftab had requested to meet his family and the court has granted its permission to this. The hearing was done today morning at around 10 AM, he added as quoted by ANI news agency. Separate media reports citing sources said a root canal procedure in a section of a jaw, which police have recovered, can play a significant role in establishing Shraddha Walkar's identity. As per reports the police have been keeping in touch with dentists on the matter as according to them, the reports said, Shraddha had undergone the procedure in Mumbai.

ANI also reported that Delhi high court has dismissed a petition seeking transfer of investigation from police to CBI saying that it does not find a single good reason to entertain this plea. Citing sources, a media outlet reported that Delhi Police and forensic officials are now gearing up to conduct a polygraph test on Aaftab after receiving permission from a court on Monday. Additionally, the Police have also reportedly rounded up some drug peddlers who allegedly supplied drugs to Aaftab.

Aaftab was produced in the court today after his five-day police custody which was extended on November 17 ended. This is the third time his police remand has been extended to further the investigation.