/Want to be more involved in India Middle East Europe corridor, says Cyprus Envoy Vryonides

Ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Cyprus starting Sunday, Cyprus High Commissioner Evagoras Vryonides has said that his country wants to be more "involved" in the India Middle East Europe Corridor (IMEEC).

The corridor announced in Delhi during the G20 Summit in 2023 aims to connect India and Europe through the Arabian peninsula via series of railway, maritime and energy projects.

The High Commissioner said, "geographically speaking we are the first entry point into the European Union. The India Middle East Europe corridor comes to mind. We have good relations with Israel, Israel is part of the equation.

Cyprus, finds itself naturally in the way of IMEEC". The corridor aims to reduce the logistics cost by up to 30% and transit time by 40% as compared to the Suez Canal route and is expected to help in transcontinental integration.

Pointing to his country's interests, HC Vryonides explained that, "we are very much interested in IMEEC, although not the original signatory...We can participate via the European Union, but looking forward to more involvement... Indian IT companies, shipping companies can have a base in Cyprus. So many areas to explore through the IMEEC".

It is after a gap of over 2 decades that an Indian Prime Minister is visiting Cyprus, the last being PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2002.While in Nicosia, PM Modi will hold talks with President Christodoulides and address business leaders in Limassol.

"We have a very strong bilateral relationship between Cyprus and India. Very happy PM Modi found time to visit Cyprus, on way to Canada. We consider this very important visit for us, at the bilateral level", Vryonides said.

Key areas of talks in Nicosia will include trade, connectivity, education, migration and mobility. Both sides have already been in touch on the issue of Defence, with an MoU being signed a few years ago. Cyprus is keen to establish itself as a center for destination wedding, film making for Indians.



"We are looking forward to projects of connectivity to be discussed. The issue of direct air link between India and Cyprus, so much to be done in the meetings even though it's a short meeting, will try to make best out of it", Vryonides said. The visit comes even as India has upped its engagement with countries of the Mediterranean, especially with the opening up of an Indian consulate in Marseille, France.