Wagh Bakri Director Parag Desai dies after stray dog attack

Parag Desai, a top executive at Wagh Bakri Tea Group, died after stray dogs attacked him outside his residence.

Stray dogs attacked the 49-year-old businessman on October 15 as he was trying to ward them off, reported Ahmedabad Mirror. Desai suffered severe injuries from the incident, which occurred outside his residence.

A security guard outside his residence alerted the family members about the accident.

Parag's family members rushed him to Ahmedabad's Shelby Hospital. Later, they transferred him to Zydus Hospital for a surgical procedure. However, Parag Desai had a brain haemorrhage during the treatment and died on Sunday.

Shaktisinh Gohil, chief of Gujarat Congress and Rajya Sabha memeber, condoled his demise in a social media post. He wrote, "Very sad news coming in. Parag Desai, Director and owner of Wagh Bakri Tea, passed away. He had a brain haemorrhage following a fall. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to the entire Wagh Bakri family across India."

After Desai's death, a few users expressed their concerns about the menace caused by stray dogs. A user posted, "Parag Desai, owner of Wagh Bakri Chai has died. He was attacked by stray dogs and he got severely injured after this attack. If such a rich man can get into a situation like this, then what can happen to a common citizen? The Municipalities all over India should work on this."

Rajya Sabha member, Priyanka Chaturvedi, wrote in a post on X, "Parag Desai’s death is tragic and was avoidable. My heartfelt condolences to his family. We need to have a proactive policy in place to handle the stray dog menace- active stray animal shelters especially dogs, neutering them, their vaccinations etc. I have seen many NGOs who selflessly serve the cause but struggle due to lack of funds and local governments that have funds but not prioritising it."

Who was Parag Desai?

Parag Desai was the son of Rasesh Desaim, the managing director of the Wagh Bakri Team Group. He is survived by his wife, Vidisha, and daughter, Parisha.

Desai had over 30 years of entrepreneurship experience. He headed the international business, sales and marketing for the Wagh Bakri Tea Group. Reports say he actively participated in leading industry platforms, like the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

According to the Wagh Bakri Tea Group website, Parag Desai pursued his Master's in Business Administration from Long Island University in the United States. The website describes him as "an expert tea taster and evaluator."

