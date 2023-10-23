India to become fourth largest global travel spender by 2030, driven by post-pandemic growth

A recent report titled "How India Travels," jointly released by Booking.com and McKinsey & Company, reveals a surge in India's travel sector. The report predicts that Indian travellers will substantially boost their spending in the coming years, positioning India as the fourth-largest global spender in travel by 2030, with an estimated expenditure of $410 billion.

This projection represents a 173 per cent increase from 2019 when Indian travellers collectively spent $150 billion, ranking India as the sixth largest global spender. In 2022, Indian travellers played a pivotal role in the recovery of the tourism industry, surpassing Asia by reaching 78 per cent of 2019 levels, while the continent achieved only 52 per cent. Furthermore, the report anticipates that the number of trips taken by Indian travellers will increase from 2.3 billion in 2019 to an impressive 5 billion in 2030.

As per the report, Indian travellers are known for their spontaneity when it comes to trip planning, with an average planning window of just 29 days, a shorter timeframe than even Japan (57 days) and the USA (63 days). Moreover, culinary convenience holds a significant place in their travel habits, with over 80 per cent of Indian travellers valuing the availability of restaurant and room service options during their stays, reflecting a desire for a hassle-free and enjoyable dining experience while on the road, making it a crucial factor in travel decisions.

In addition to their spontaneity, Indian travellers are showing a growing preference for alternative accommodation options such as hostels, campsites, vacation rentals, and chalets. They seek unique and diverse lodging experiences that go beyond traditional hotel stays, emphasising a desire for varied and unconventional travel experiences.

Furthermore, Indian travellers are increasingly drawn to off-the-beaten-path destinations and international adventures. Lesser-known cities like Varanasi, Gurugram, and Coimbatore are witnessing a surge in bookings, indicating a growing interest in exploring less touristy locales.

Alongside this, international destinations such as Vietnam, Indonesia, and Nepal are gaining popularity among Indian travellers. Their choice of travel destinations is heavily influenced by media, with TV shows and Indian cinema being significant inspirations. Additionally, mega events like the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 and the G20 Summit 2023 serve as compelling catalysts for their travel choices. Social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram also play a pivotal role in inspiring their travel plans, showcasing the dynamic and diverse range of sources influencing Indian travellers’ choices.