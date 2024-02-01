Vyas Ji ka Tahkhana inside Gyanvapi mosque complex: Why it's a matter of massive controversy in India

A court in the holy Indian city of Varanasi on Wednesday (Jan 31) allowed the Hindu side to perform worshipping rituals inside one of the basements (tahkhana) inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex. The decision, which came days after the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, reversed a 1993 order by the state administration which prohibited Hindus from worshipping inside the sealed cellar, also known as Vyas Ji ka Tahkhana.

On Wednesday at around 10:30 pm IST, the tahkhana was opened for the first time in 31 years, in compliance with the court order. President of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust Nagendra Pandey was quoted by the news agency PTI as saying that “prayers were performed at the site.”

What is Vyas Ji ka Tahkhana?

The Hindu side had been fighting for the worshipping rights inside the mosque complex for decades. According to popular belief, priest Somnath Vyas used to conduct worshipping rituals inside the tahkhana located towards the south of the complex till as late as 1993. This tahkhana, one of the four cellars inside the complex, is situated right opposite to a statue of Nandi bull in the adjoining Kashi Vishwanath temple premises.

The state government, led by then-Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, had issued a directive to stop the religious practice at the site.

According to local media reports, several items related to the worshipping rituals, including idols, are still placed inside the basement.

The Hindu side maintains that the state government or the local administration has no right to prohibit the rituals inside the basement and they have evidence proving the fact that Somnath Vyas ji was in possession of the basement even during the British Raj.

ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque

In January 2023, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) conducted a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. The ASI was directed to find out whether the mosque was built there after razing down a pre-existing Hindu structure. The ASI survey this year said in its report that “there existed a large Hindu temple prior to the construction of the existing structure” in the 17th century.

What next for the tahkhana?

The Varanasi court on January 24 had already taken over the possession of the tahkhana. In a subsequent order, the court directed the District Magistrate of Varanasi to get rituals performed in the basement within seven days.

"District Magistrate, Varanasi / receiver is directed to get puja, raga-blog performed of idols located in the southern cellar of Gyanvapi Mosque (suit property), through a priest nominated by Kashi Vishwanath Trust Board & plaintiff. For this purpose, make proper arrangements of iron fencing etc. in 7 days," the court order read.