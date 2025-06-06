/Vijay Mallya to return to India? Here's all about the buzz on internet

Vijay Mallya, the former Kingfisher Airlines chief who is facing multiple fraud charges in India, is back in the spotlight after he was featured in a podcast recently. The 69-year-old talked about his journey, the rise and fall of his company - and the allegations against him. For the first time in years, he hinted at the possibility of returning to India.

During a podcast with the YouTuber Raj Shamani, Mallya said he would return to India if he were promised a fair trial.

“If I am assured, absolutely I will. I will think about it seriously," Mallya said.

The absconding businessman also expressed concerns about India's legal system.

There are other people the government of India is targeting for extradition from the UK… where the High Court of Appeal has found Indian detention conditions violative of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR),"Mallya said.

Internet is on fire

The four-hour-long podcast triggered a pool of reactions on the internet. Some people seemed impressed by the openness of Mallya, while others talked about his possible return.

“Raj Shamani’s pod with Vijay Mallya is top notch. Like a cinema. Full of emotions, arguments and counter-arguments… Also, my prejudices about Raj Shamani cluttered a lot," an internet user wrote on the social media platform X.

"Which is the PR agency that is employed by Vijay Mallya? Suddenly, for a week, there is so much content around him on this app," another user said.

Meanwhile, another internet user said, “Everyone is making a comeback in 2025, including even Vijay Mallya."

“Vijay Mallya on Raj Shamani was not on my 2025 list. 4 hours long," said another.

'You may call me a fugitive, but...'

In the podcast, Mallya also addressed the "fugitive" tag given to him.

“You may call me a fugitive for not returning to India after March, but I didn’t run away. I flew on a prescheduled visit. Fair enough, I didn’t return for reasons I consider valid," the businessman said.