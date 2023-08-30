Video: Villagers in India spot sick leopard, harass it by riding and taking selfies 

In a heart-wrenching incident from India’s Madhya Pradesh state, a group of people were reportedly recorded harassing a sick leopard. People continued clicking selfies with the sick animal, and some even tried mounting it.

As per media reports, the video circulating on the internet is from Iklera village of Dewas district in Madhya Pradesh.

Fortunately, Forest Department officials acted promptly after receiving information about the sick leopard and rescued it from the scene.

What happened?

Local media reported that villagers first spotted the sick leopard roaming around in the nearby forests of Iklera.

Video

In the beginning, the big cat scared the hell out of villagers. However, the villagers soon noticed that the animal was behaving quite lazy and was far from being aggressive.

And that was enough for the villagers to take it as a green light to do whatever they wanted with the poor leopard.

How was the leopard rescued?

An alarmed individual alerted the forest department about a leopard's presence in their village. As they awaited assistance, some locals engaged in playful interactions with the animal, even taking selfies.

Shockingly, one person even attempted to mount the leopard. Fortunately, a rescue team from Ujjain arrived at Iklera village and successfully relocated the leopard to a safe location.

According to Forest Officer Santosh Shukla, the rescue team transported the two-year-old leopard to Van Vihar in Bhopal for a thorough medical examination.

Forest guard Jitendra Chauhan mentioned that the leopard was found wandering disoriented in the forest, struggling to walk properly. He added that the leopard is presently undergoing treatment at Van Vihar and is anticipated to make a swift recovery.

Recent reports highlight an increase in conflicts between humans and leopards across various Indian states, leading to unfavourable outcomes for both sides. States like Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, known for their significant leopard populations, have observed a recent surge in these incidents.