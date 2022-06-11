Video: Two men hit by car, killed while trying to save injured bird in Indian highway

A 43-year-old businessman and his driver were killed by a speeding cab on Mumbai's Bandra Worli Sea Link in a sad event. When the accident occurred on the north-bound road, the businessman, Amar Manish Jariwala, and his driver, Shyam Sundar Kamat, were attempting to save a bird. On the internet, shocking CCTV footage from the crash has surfaced.

According to media reports, Jariwala was travelling to Malad via the Bandra-Worli Sea Link route when the tragedy occurred. Suddenly, a kite collided with the automobile, prompting Jariwala to order his driver, Kamat, to come to a halt. They both descended onto the busy Sea Link Road to save the injured bird.

Jariwala scooped up the injured bird when Kamat stopped the car in a corner. A speeding car on the same route slammed into them as they were checking on the bird. The hit was so powerful that the two soared into the air and landed flat on their backs.

Both were rushed to Lilavati Hospital in the city, where Jariwala was pronounced dead and Kamat was in critical condition. The driver, on the other hand, died during treatment a few days later.

The accused cab driver was detained for causing death as a result of his carelessness. He has also been placed in judicial custody. A lawsuit has been filed against Ravindrakumar Jaiswar (38), accusing him of rash and irresponsible driving.

The accident happened at pole number 76 on the Bandra-Worli sea connection, according to investigating officer PSI Kiran Jadhav. As soon as the police team received information about the collision, they went into action and arrived on the scene.

