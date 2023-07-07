VIDEO: Running train catches massive fire in India's Telangana, four coaches damaged
Story highlights
The incident happened between Pagidipalli and Bommaipalli in the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of the state.
The incident happened between Pagidipalli and Bommaipalli in the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of the state.
Massive flames engulfed at least four coaches of the Secunderabad-bound Falaknuma Express train on Friday in the southern Indian state of Telangana. Local media reported that the fire broke out due to a short circuit, which caused thick smoke to billow out of the four bogies.
#WATCH | Telangana | Fire broke out on three coaches of Falaknuma Express between Bommaipally and Pagidipally, following which it was stopped. All passengers deboarded the train, no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/QfOkvrOAST— ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2023
No passenger was harmed as Railway officials immediately rushed to the site and evacuated the passengers. The incident happened between Pagidipalli and Bommaipalli in the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of the state.
The site is approximately 45 kms away from Hyderabad. The train was immediately stopped by the alert officials, and all of the affected bogies were timely evacuated.
The Falaknuma Express started its journey for Howrah in West Bengal state and was in its last leg of the journey when the incident happened. The cause of the short circuit was not known yet.
Watch: Odisha train accident | Tales of horror
According to media reports, the four coaches of the train were completely damaged by the fire.
This is a developing story, and will be updated as details come in.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE