VIDEO: Running train catches massive fire in India's Telangana, four coaches damaged

Massive flames engulfed at least four coaches of the Secunderabad-bound Falaknuma Express train on Friday in the southern Indian state of Telangana. Local media reported that the fire broke out due to a short circuit, which caused thick smoke to billow out of the four bogies.

No passenger was harmed as Railway officials immediately rushed to the site and evacuated the passengers. The incident happened between Pagidipalli and Bommaipalli in the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of the state.