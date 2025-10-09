/VIDEO: Private plane loses its control during take-off, crashes into bushes in UP’s Farrukhabad

Google Preferred
Published: Oct 09, 2025, 14:18 IST | Updated: Oct 09, 2025, 14:18 IST
A private aircraft crashed into nearby bushes of UP's Farrukhabad. Photograph: (ANI)

A video shared by Indian news agency ANI on X shows the aircraft lying on the ground after the plane crash in Farrukhabad, where its wings and propeller are clearly visible.

A private aircraft lost control while attempting to take off from the runway in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad on Thursday and crashed into nearby bushes. Following the incident, both pilots and passengers on board escaped safely, according to a report by the news agency ANI.

A video shared by Indian news agency ANI on its social media platform X shows the aircraft lying on the ground after the plane crash in Farrukhabad, where its wings and propeller are clearly visible. In the video, the private plane appears to have sustained small damage. However, the front part of the aircraft is noticeably inclined toward the ground.

(Note: This is a developing story; more details are awaited)

