Video: Moment when BJP MLA Mahesh Gaikwad shot at ally, says 'no regrets'

In a CCTV footage, a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ganpat Gaikwad was caught openly firing and injuring the leader of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena Mahesh Gaikwad after getting involved in an argument over a land dispute in the Indian state of Maharashtra’s Thane district.



The dramatic CCTV footage clearly shows the BJP MLA shooting at his party ally and also attacking him along with his associates with the butt of his gun.

According to police officials, the son of Ganpat Gaikwad had gone to a police station located in neighbouring Ulhasnagar on Friday (Feb 2) to file a complaint over the dispute, when Mahesh Gaikwad came with his men. After some time, the BJP MLA also reached the police station. After the incident, the police arrested the BJP MLA and two of his associates and Mahesh Gaikwad, along with his aide, were admitted to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment after they suffered gunshot wounds.

'Yes, I shot (him) myself. I have no regrets', claims Ganpat Gaikwad

Speaking to the media after the shootout, Ganpat Gaikwad said that he had taken the step in self-defence because the Shiv Sena leader's associates were beating his son in front of the police.



"Yes, I shot (him) myself. I have no regrets. If my son is being beaten in front of the police inside the police station, what will I do," he said while speaking to the media.



Ganpat Gaikwad, whose party has formed the government in Maharashtra by entering an alliance with Shinde's Shiv Sena, also came down heavily on the state's chief minister and said that he has been "trying to create a kingdom of criminals in Maharashtra".



"Shinde saheb betrayed Uddhav (Thackeray) saheb, he will also betray BJP. He owes me crores of rupees. Shinde should resign if Maharashtra is to be well-managed. This is my humble request to Devendra Fadnavis (Deputy Chief Minister) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the MLA was quoted, in the media reports.

The Kalyan East MLA was speaking about Shinde's revolt which brought down Thackeray's government in 2022.



He further accused the son of the chief minister and MP Shrikant Shinde of putting up boards which grabbed credit for his works.



"If Eknath Shinde is the Chief Minister, only criminals will be born in Maharashtra. He has made a good person like me a criminal today," he said.