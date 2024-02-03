Jharkhand: JMM MLAs to camp in Hyderabad till CM Champai Soren's floor test, say reports

Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) party from Indian state of Jharkhand will continue camping at Hyderabad till state government under newly swor-in Chief Minister Chapai Soren face floor test in the assembly on February 5, said reports. By Friday (January 20) at least 38 MLAs of the party, allied with Indian National Congress (INC) were in Hyderabad, the capital of Congress-ruled southern state of Telangana.

As per a report in Deccan Chronicle, Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, along with All-India Congress Committee (AICC) state in-chrge Deep Das Munshi have been given the task of looking after the MLAs.

Watch | Champai Soren becomes new Jharkhand Chief Minister after Hemant Soren arrest × In an event of political instability in a state in India, it is often seen that parties pack off their MLAs to a state with friendly government, to prevent what's called 'horse-trading' (defection) of the MLAs.

A 'caretaker' has been appointed for every five MLAs. There is heavy police presence at the resort when the MLAs have been lodged.

Also Read | Tamil superstar Vijay enters politics, launches Tamizha Vetri Kazhagam party

Champai Soren became Chief Minister of Jharkhand just a few days ago after former chief minister Hemant Soren was arrested by India's Enforcement Directorate (ED), an agency which is often criticised by opposition parties as a 'tool' PM Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to create political trouble for opponents.

Also Read | AAP alleges leaders detained, placed under house arrest ahead of planned protest against BJP

The JMM closed ranks a day before Hemant Soren's arrest and obtained support from party MLAs for Champai Soren as CM. Prior to his swering-in, the Congress alleged that there was delay in holding the cermony as JMM was not an ally of the BJP. The party cited example of neighbouring state of Bihar where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was sworn-in just hours after joining hands with the BJP. Nitish Kumar was previously in alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), a BJP opponent.