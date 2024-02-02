AAP alleges leaders detained, placed under house arrest ahead of planned protest against BJP

Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday (Feb 2) alleged that some of its top leaders and MLAs were illegally detained and placed under house arrest ahead of the party’s planned protest against the national ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

Delhi Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohd Iqbal have been placed under house arrest, alleged top AAP leader Gopal Rai. Rai added that some of their councillors and MLAs were also detained as they planned to stage a protest outside BJP headquarter in New Delhi in the wake of alleged fraud in Chandigarh mayor elections that BJP won.

Heavy police presence across Central Delhi

Meanwhile, a heavy police presence was observed on Friday across central Delhi as both BJP and AAP planned protests against each other. BJP said it was protesting against ‘corruption’ by the AAP party.

Citing police deployment, AAP leader Gopal Rai said BJP was scared of AAP’s protest. “Currently, many of our MLAs have been put under house arrest including Delhi Vidhan Sabha Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and Delhi’s Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohmmad Iqbal,” Rai said.

Rai demanded the immediate release of all detained leaders.

Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that their right to hold peaceful protests against the BJP was being curtailed by the authorities. VIDEO | “We all saw how ballot papers were stolen during the Chandigarh Mayoral election. So, we are holding a peaceful protest against it. Barricades have been put up at various locations, and police have reached every AAP leader's residence. So what is it? Dictatorship?,” says… pic.twitter.com/1SzboL6d29 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 2, 2024 × In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "First votes were stolen in the Chandigarh mayoral elections. Now, people coming to protest peacefully against this are being stopped at various places across Delhi."

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi said, "Heavy barricading all across Delhi. Buses full of AAP volunteers being detained. Hundreds of para-military forces outside the AAP office." "Why is the BJP so scared of a protest on the Chandigarh mayoral elections?" she asked.

Controversy over Chandigarh mayor elections

The mayor election in Chandigarh took place on Tuesday (Jan 30), which was won by BJP as its candidate secured 16 votes while the candidate from the AAP party managed to receive just 12.

However, the ruckus erupted after eight of the opposition votes were declared invalid. Opposition councillors alleged ballot tampering after invalidation of eight votes. The BJP has rejected the allegations.