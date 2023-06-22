Indian Navy undertakes daring 900 km night flight amid monsoon to save critically ill two-year-old

A daring, rapid medical evacuation operation by air, undertaken by the Indian Navy, saved the life of a critically ill child and provided succour to the concerned family. The night-time operation was performed following the request of the Civil Administration of Lakshadweep, India’s archipelago off the country’s western coast.

A two-and-a-half-year-old child was battling Febrile Seizure Aspiration Pneumonia and Respiratory Failure and required immediate medical assistance. Owing to the lack of adequate medical facilities at Agatti island to revive the child from this condition, a medical evacuation was carried out.



Amid harsh monsoon weather, an Indian Navy Dornier aircraft undertook a 900km+ night flight from Kochi Kerala to Agatti island Lakshadweep and back, to provide medevac for a 2yr old baby suffering from respiratory failure and her family



Baby is now recovering

Despite the harsh monsoon weather prevailing over India's western coast, an Indian Navy Dornier-228 aircraft from the Naval Air Station INS Garuda in Kochi, Kerala mobilised rapidly to Agatti and embarked the child and the parents and flew back to Kochi, where the baby was admitted to a hospital and is recovering.