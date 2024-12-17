New Delhi, India

Trigger warning: Some readers may find details of this report disturbing. Discretion is advised.

Advertisment

A teenager rammed his car into pedestrians, injuring four people, including a 55-year-old man and his seven-year-old grandson, in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar on Monday (Dec 16).

The driver was a 17-year-old boy who was later apprehended. Moreover, legal action has been taken against the owner of the vehicle.

The police said that a case under sections 281 (rash driving) and 125A (causing hurt by an act endangering the life of personal safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered.

Advertisment

The car driven by the teenager rammed into half a dozen pedestrians.

WION cannot verify the authenticity of the video

Advertisment

The 55-year-old has been identified as Rajesh and his grandson Mannat. Both of them were rushed to hospital and were in critical condition.

Also read: India: Minor in speeding SUV runs over man in Mumbai's Goregaon

The incident was caught on CCTV, which then went viral on social media. According to the video, a white Hyundai Santro car rammed into people standing on a roadside. Rajesh was seen carrying his grandson in his lap when he was hit by the car.

Four more people received minor injuries and required first aid, the police said.

Watch | Pune Porsche case: Bombay HC releases Pune Porsche crash minor accused

Similar incidents

Incidents like these involving minor drivers ramming vehicles into people on the roads have been happening for a long time now.

Earlier this month, a 19-year-old driving a Porsche rammed the speeding vehicle into motorcycles parked along the footpath in Mumbai's Bandra area. Although no one was injured in the incident, the police booked the teenager Dhruv Gupta for rash and negligent driving.

The accident was captured on a CCTV camera, and according to the footage, five people, including a woman, were sitting in the car.

(With inputs from agencies)