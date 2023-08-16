ugc_banner

VIDEO | 1 dead, 3 rescued as building collapses near subsidence-hit Joshimath

Uttarakhand, India Edited By: Heena SharmaUpdated: Aug 16, 2023, 12:33 PM IST

Screengrab from video Photograph:(ANI)

Story highlights

Seven laborers were inside the house at the time of the deadly incident. Efforts are underway to locate any additional trapped individuals.

One died, three rescued from the site and a few others might be trapped under the wreckage in a tragic building collapse near the subsidence-affected region of Joshimath in Chamoli district in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, news agencies reported. The incident took place late evening on Tuesday, August 15, in Helang village, situated along the Badrinath highway connecting Pipalkoti and Joshimath.

Collapse of two-story house 

The Kotwali Joshimath police station informed the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) regarding the unfortunate event in which a two-story house, located adjacent to a crusher unit on the banks of the Alaknanda River, crumbled into debris.

Rescue efforts 

Promptly responding to the alert, the SDRF team arrived at the scene. The SDRF managed to successfully rescue three people from the debris. They immediately transferred them to a nearby medical facility.

Unfortunately, one individual succumbed to the incident on-site. The deceased victim's body was retrieved from the wreckage and handed over to the district police, media reports said. 

Ongoing search efforts

As per reports, seven laborers were inside the house at the time of the deadly incident. Efforts are underway to locate any additional trapped individuals.

Notably, Uttarakhand had witnessed a series of rain-related incidents during the current monsoon season. According to official figures cited by media outlets, the state had recorded 52 fatalities and 37 injuries due to these incidents.

Responding to the gravity of the situation, Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami directed the deployment of both SDRF and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel to areas severely impacted by rain-related disasters.

Monsoon havoc in Uttarakhand 

Unrelenting heavy rains during the monsoon season triggered landslides and flash floods across various locations in Uttarakhand. Parts of the Badrinath National Highway within Chamoli district have been blocked, primarily due to substantial rainfall.

The disruption has taken place at multiple locations, including Pipalkoti, Gadora, Navodaya Vidyalaya Pipalkoti, Gulabkoti, Pagalnala, and Vishnuprayag areas. 

