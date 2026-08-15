/'Vande Mataram' played at Red Fort for first time since India's Independence

India's National Song, Vande Mataram, was played in full on the 80th Independence Day celebrations led by PM Modi at the Red Fort, followed by the customary 'Jana Gana Mana', the National Anthem. 'Vande Mataram' had played a vital role in the freedom movement of India, holding a special place in the country's national consciousness.



At this year's 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, led by PM Modi, India's National Song 'Vande Mataram' was played in its entirety, followed by the National Anthem, 'Jana Gana Mana', as per tradition. 'Vande Mataram', which held immense significance during India's freedom struggle, continues to occupy a special place in the nation's collective memory.



As PM Modi unfurled the National Flag atop the Red Fort, the moment coincided with a 21-gun salute fired by the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial), using indigenously made 105 mm Light Field Guns. The flag hoisting was followed by the Army band's rendition of 'Vande Mataram'. Adding to the celebrations, two Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopters showered flower petals over the venue, with one carrying the National Flag and the other bearing a flag inscribed with 'Vande Mataram'.

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In his address, PM Modi noted the historic nature of the moment, stating that this was the first time since Independence that 'Vande Mataram' had been performed at the Red Fort. The National Anthem followed soon after, marking a memorable addition to this year's Independence Day proceedings.

Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026

The development unfolded after President Murmu gave her approval to the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which provides 'Vande Mataram' similar legal protection as it has been given to the National Anthem. The amended law warned that the deliberate attempt to disrupt or obstruct the singing of the National Song can invite penalties, including imprisonment, a fine, or both.



In her address to the nation, President Murmu highlighted the significance of 'Vande Mataram' during India's struggle for freedom. A government note titled '150 Years of Vande Mataram: A Melody That Became a Movement', released on November 6 last year, states that the phrase was first used as a political slogan on August 7, 1905.