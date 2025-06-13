/Vande Bharat brings hope to Kashmir tourism after Pahalgam attack fallout

After the Pahalgam terror attack, Kashmir tourism has been massively hit. Tourism is experiencing its worst period at the peak of the season, but with the Inauguration of the Vande Bharat train to the Kashmir Valley, tourism in Kashmir is slowly coming back on track.

In the last week, around 5000 tourists have taken the train ride from Katra to Srinagar. Most of these tourists had come to Mata Vaishno Devi Temple, and with the new train, they also wanted to experience the train ride to Srinagar. Tourist stakeholders from Kashmir and across India are hoping that the Vande Bharat train will be a game changer for Kashmir Tourism.

Kashmir Tourism has seen over 95 per cent cancellations after the Pahalgam attack, and most of the hotels, houseboats and guest houses are running empty. But with the Vande Bharat, these tourist stakeholders are hoping for a revival.

''It's an excellent move by our PM, by our government. This is the right time to have Vande Bharat connect Kashmir with the rest of the country, and it can be a game-changer because today, transport is an important aspect of tourism. Even if a person wants to travel and the cost is very high, they will prefer travelling to places where the cost is lower. One of the biggest challenges Indian tourism is suffering from is people finding going abroad cheaper. Vande Bharat as a transport provider will certainly support tourism in Kashmir, '' said Sunil Kumar, President, TAAI.

Train travel is also affordable, and people who couldn't afford the steep air tickets to the Kashmir Valley will be able to take the journey easily. The people of the Kashmir Valley, including the tour operators, believe that it's a big gift from PM Narendra Modi.

''Such big achievements can be a big game changer in any sector. Like the train is here for the first time, which we have been waiting for so many decades. It's a dream come true, and it will be a game changer for the tourism sector and local people as well. Connectivity is much better than earlier, and it saves a lot of time. People will want to visit Kashmir via train. A lot of people could not afford it earlier, and now it will be easier for them, '' said Manzoor Pakhtoon, Houseboat Association.

The all-weather train travel from Katra to Srinagar will cover a distance of 190-km Katra-Srinagar distance in less than three hours. Even during the peak season of snow and winter, the train will run all year.