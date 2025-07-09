/Vadodara-Anand Gambhira Bridge collapses; 4 vehicles fell into river, 9 killed

At least nine people were killed as several vehicles fell into the Mahisagar River after a portion of the Gambhira Bridge collapsed in Gujarat's Vadodara on Wednesday. The police said at least 3-4 vehicles plunged into the river.

"9 bodies have been recovered and 6 people have been rescued. The CM sent a high committee to the spot in the morning itself, and he sought a report at the earliest. Taking this very seriously, the CM has directed a team from the Roads and Buildings Department and other teams to go there and take concrete measures," said Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

Anand Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Jasani said at least three vehicles plunged into the river.

"A part of the bridge connecting Anand and Vadodara has collapsed. Three to four vehicles have fallen into the river. Rescue operations are underway," Jasani said.

The Gambhira Bridge connects Vadodara and Anand districts in Gujarat.

Secretary of the Roads and Buildings Department, PR Patelia, said a team of technical experts had also been dispatched to assess the situation.

"We have information of damage to the Gambhira bridge, which led to an accident. A team of experts has been sent to the site of the incident," he said.

Congress attacks the BJP government

The opposition Congress expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

"In this accident, several vehicles fell into the river, resulting in the tragic death of some people and injuries to many others. The Congress family expresses deep condolences to the affected families. We also pray to God that He grants a speedy recovery to the injured,” Congress posts on X read.