/Uttarkashi cloudburst: Death toll rises to five; Kerala tourist group of 28 missing

The death toll has risen to five after the cloudburst in Uttarakhand that triggered devastating flash floods and mudslides on Wednesday (Aug 5), after rescuers retrieved one more body. More than 100 have been reported missing, including a group of 28 tourists from Kerala, after the disaster struck Dharali in Uttarkashi district. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that around 190 people have been rescued.

The Indian Army has intensified search and rescue operations, with over 225 personnel, including infantry and engineering teams, deployed in the region. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police are also part of the rescue and relief.

Kerala tourists reported missing

According to relatives of the Kerala tourists, who have gone missing following the deadly disaster, the group of 28 was set to leave Uttarkashi for Gangotri around 8:30 in the morning, news agency PTI reported. A relative of one of the couples said that she talked to them a day ago. The couple was leaving Gangotri through the same route where landslides had occurred. The relatives are now unable to contact them. The Haridwar-based travel agency that organised the 10-day Uttarakhand tour for them is also unable to provide any updates.

Of the 28 people, 20 were reportedly from Kerala but settled in Maharashtra, while the other eight resided in different districts in Kerala. Several houses, hotels, and homestays were wiped away following the cloudburst that triggered flash floods in the Dharali area.

51 tourists from Maharashtra safe

Meanwhile, 51 tourists from Maharashtra, who were stranded in the Uttarkashi district, are safe, the state government said on Wednesday (Aug 6). According to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), 11 of the tourists are from the Nanded district, while the remaining 40 are from other districts of the state.