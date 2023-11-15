Uttarakhand tunnel mishap: How will a 3-ft pipe rescue trapped labourers?

After an exhaustive 70-hour rescue mission in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, officials express optimism that all 40 trapped labourers under a collapsed tunnel will be evacuated by Wednesday (Nov 15). The operation, however, faced setbacks on Tuesday (Nov 14) due to a fresh landslide, triggering a stampede-like situation and injuring two workers.

Over 160 personnel from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are mobilised urgently to reach the stranded workers.

What's the plan?

To facilitate the evacuation, eight pipes of 900-millimeter diameter and five pipes of 800-millimetre diameter, each six meters long and made of mild steel, have been deployed.

The strategy involves sequentially pushing these pipes through the rubble using drilling equipment, creating a pathway for the trapped workers.

The insertion process, termed shotcreting, involves spraying concrete on the debris to stabilise loose material.

A hydraulic jack is employed to forcefully drive the pipes through the rubble. The drilling, initiated on Tuesday with an auger machine, is accompanied by excavators clearing debris over the two-day operation.

A team of five engineers from the irrigation department is present on-site, ensuring the meticulous execution of the mild steel pipes' insertion through the rubble, as communicated by the State Emergency Operation Centre. Maintaining contact with the trapped labourers, rescue authorities convey the ongoing extensive efforts to boost morale.

On Tuesday (Nov 14), the labourers informed the Uttarakhand SDRF commandant that they were "doing well." A brief conversation between the son of a trapped worker and his father affirmed their safety, easing concerns.

While the majority of workers report their well-being, one individual displayed nausea. Medical aid, in the form of supplied medicines, was promptly delivered to address the health concern.