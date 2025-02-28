At least 57 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers are feared trapped after a glacier burst near the border village of Mana in Chamoli district of north India's Uttarakhand, said officials on Friday (Feb 28). At the time of writing this, no official confirmation had been received about any casualties.

What happened in Chamoli?

As per Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari, the avalanche has buried a camp of the BRO between Mana and Badrinath. Mana is the last village on the India-Tibet border at a height of 3,200 metres.

"...Information about an avalanche has been received. Around 57 labourers of BRO (Border Roads Organisation), who undertake snow-clearing operations, had camped there," said Tiwari.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to the location amid persistent rain and snow, he said, adding that helicopter services cannot be deployed at the moment.

Uttarakhand | At around 07:15 am on 28 February 2025, a BRO Labour Camp, located between Mana and Badrinath, was struck by an avalanche, burying 57 workers inside eight containers and one shed.

"Our teams have been mobilised - ITBP, SDRF and Administration. There is active rainfall and snowfall activities there. So, we are unable to deploy heli-services. Movement is difficult."

"Since satellite phones and other such equipment are not available there, we have not been able to have a clear communication with them," he added.

Tiwari also said that they have not "received any official information of any casualty" and that rescue efforts are underway with "full support from higher authorities."

"We hope that our team will reach there and rescue them safely..." he added.

(With inputs from agencies)