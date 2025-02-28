A strong earthquake of 6.1 magnitude was felt near Nepal's Kathmandu early Friday morning.

Advertisment

However, there was no immediate report of any damage or causality from the earthquake.

An earthquake measuring 6.1 Magnitude in Richter scale was recorded along Kodari Highway in Sindhupalchowk district, 65 km East of Kathmandu at 2.51 am, according to National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

The Earthquake was felt in and around Kathmandu valley.

Advertisment

Nepal lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (Seismic zones IV and V), making the country extremely vulnerable to earthquakes.

The worst quake the Himalayan nation has so far witnessed was in 2015 during which a 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed more than 9,000 people and damaged over 1 million structures.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.

