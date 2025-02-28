India on Thursday (Feb 27) urged for greater transparency in the working methods of the UN Security Council's (UNSC) subsidiary bodies, criticising the secrecy surrounding decisions to reject or put on hold proposals for blacklisting terrorist entities. Describing this practice as a "disguised veto," India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador P Harish, called for urgent reforms.

On several occasions, China, a permanent UNSC member and close ally of Pakistan, has used its influence to block India's attempts to block the listing of Pakistan-based terrorists.

What did India say?

Speaking at the Inter-Governmental Negotiations (IGN) Plenary – Cluster Debate on Working Methods, India's envoy underscored the need for urgent reforms of the 15-nation Security Council and its working methods.

"The demand in this Chamber for reforms is loud and clear. This call gains greater significance at a time when the world is expressing apprehensions at the ability of the United Nations to deliver, to meaningfully intervene on issues of key importance to humanity in different parts of the globe, particularly in the realm of peace and security – which remains the core mandate of the Council," said Harish.

He added, "While decisions on listing are made public, details pertaining to rejection or putting on technical hold of listing requests are the exclusive preserve of a select few. This is indeed a disguised veto."

India has repeatedly raised concerns over the lack of transparency in the decision-making process of the UNSC's 1267 Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee. The South Asian nation alleged that genuine, evidence-based listing proposals for globally sanctioned terrorists are blocked without giving any due justification.

"Time to move beyond talks"

Harish lamented the lack of progress despite widespread agreement among UN member states on the need for reform.

"We have had numerous discussions and debates. We speak passionately, but we continue to be where we are," he said.

India urged member states to take concrete steps rather than remain stuck in endless deliberations.

"It is time to move forward. It is time to show results," Harish stated, warning that the world does not have the luxury to hide behind Inter-Governmental Negotiations which lack a clear timeline and no text to achieve real reforms.

"May I add, that the reform of the working methods of the IGN process itself, is thus a very good starting point," he said.

Need for a modern Security Council

India reiterated that the current UNSC structure is outdated.

"The core architecture, which has remained unchanged for eight decades, is not in synchrony with today's global realities. To realize its functional mandate, to match the expectations of the people, our citizens, and to maintain contemporary relevance, the Council needs to be made fit for purpose," said Harish.

(With inputs from agencies)